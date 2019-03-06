We are back home from our Fall Break trip to Guntersville State Park. We will be getting ready to go to our Thanksgiving week trip in Savannah GA. The kids and grand-kids will be going with us. Can’t wait, because it’s going to be so much fun. Please watch our youtube channel for views of sunsets, wildlife, moon through the pines, and a little bluegrass picking under the awning.

In June-July 2019, we completed our long and much planned RV cross country trip from Alabama to New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia this summer. Do your homework before getting to the Canadian Customs Border Inspection! We had planned excursions in Gettysburg, New York City, Plymouth, Ogunquit, Kennebunkport, Bangor and then on into Canada. Our base-camp RV park was in Shediac New Brunswick right on the ocean.

Our friends followed us the entire trip towing their 38 foot Forrest River 5th wheel with their dually RAM truck. It took us about 6 months to plan out all the details and make reservations. The KOA in NYC North offered a bus tour into the city and allowed us to see the Empire State building, the Statue of Liberty, the 9-1-1 memorials and much more. Also, the Gettysburg area had multiple pick up locations for a bus tour to Washington DC.

We are sharing with you so you might gain from our decades of RVing experience. There were stops along the way in Gettysburg, NYC, Plymouth MA, Bangor, Bar Harbor and other places of interest.

Falls by the road on Cadillac Mountain Bar Harbor

Visit our youtube RVacationer channel to see our VLOGs showing sights and scenery of our 2019 RV trip from Alabama to Nova Scotia. There were lots of good experiences and some not so good, such as the bad power in the campground. It forced us to re-wire the input power every night to use shore power, then re-wire again the next day to run the generator. We also got lost in Chambersburg PA trying to find “Twin Bridges” campground for an overnight stay on our way back to Alabama.